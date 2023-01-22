Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Cut by Analyst

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.49. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 398.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Avient by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 225,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 103,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 107,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.