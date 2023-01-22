IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.38. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.