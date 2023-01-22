Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

NYSE MS opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,085,716 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

