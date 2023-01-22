BWS Financial Weighs in on The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Howard Hughes in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howard Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

