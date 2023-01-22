Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

ECL opened at $152.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $203.49.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.