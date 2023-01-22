Brokers Offer Predictions for Enovix Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovix in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enovix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,870 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Enovix by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

