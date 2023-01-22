Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adobe Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $356.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

