Analysts Offer Predictions for Inotiv, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inotiv’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

