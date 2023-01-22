Valero Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

NYSE:VLO opened at $142.73 on Friday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

