Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on Gear Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Price Performance

GXE stock opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.21.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy

In other news, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,572,169.20. In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 144,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$150,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,924,094.64. Also, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,572,169.20. Insiders have sold a total of 1,458,500 shares of company stock worth $1,801,579 over the last 90 days.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.