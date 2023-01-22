Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$76.89.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MRU opened at C$74.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. Metro has a 1-year low of C$62.86 and a 1-year high of C$78.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

Metro Company Profile

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.