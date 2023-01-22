Robert W. Baird Lowers adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux cut adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered adidas to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on adidas from €100.00 ($108.70) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DZ Bank raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on adidas from €215.00 ($233.70) to €185.00 ($201.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $144.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.30). adidas had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

