Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.63. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.