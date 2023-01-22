Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($233.70) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($288.04) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Hypoport Price Performance

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €140.80 ($153.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €72.55 ($78.86) and a fifty-two week high of €516.00 ($560.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $887.52 million and a PE ratio of 30.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.84.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

