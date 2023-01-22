ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €20.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.02) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.44 ($15.70) on Thursday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($16.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.49.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

