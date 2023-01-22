Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($110.87) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($140.22) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($126.09) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR KRN opened at €107.00 ($116.30) on Thursday. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($73.37) and a 52-week high of €110.40 ($120.00). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

