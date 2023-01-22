GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.30) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ETR:G1A opened at €40.58 ($44.11) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.18 ($33.89) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

