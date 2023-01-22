Short Interest in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Increases By 27.5%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 12,500 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at $174,441.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 12,500 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at $174,441.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,608.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 100.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWE stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 million, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

