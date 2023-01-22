Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Down 16.7%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) fell 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 384,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 349,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Xander Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

