VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 118,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $50.25 on Friday. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $643.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at VSE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. VSE’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.