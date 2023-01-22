Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Update

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Olympic Steel stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $449.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.21. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $634.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

