The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €9.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.24) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PSM opened at €9.53 ($10.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.97. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €6.44 ($7.00) and a 52 week high of €14.67 ($15.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

