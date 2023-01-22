The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP Stock Up 0.5 %

ETR:SAP opened at €106.98 ($116.28) on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a 1 year high of €125.40 ($136.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.02.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

