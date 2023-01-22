Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €145.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($305.43) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

VOW3 opened at €124.26 ($135.07) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €130.65 and its 200-day moving average is €134.73. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 1-year high of €195.14 ($212.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

