JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €21.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.80) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €20.40 ($22.17) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of DEC opened at €20.86 ($22.67) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.51. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($40.11).

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

