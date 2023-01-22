Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $87.96 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

