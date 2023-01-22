Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 35.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

