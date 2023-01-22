Analysts Offer Predictions for Cingulate Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CING)

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cingulate in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CING. Maxim Group started coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $0.98 on Friday. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

In other news, Director Gregg Wm Givens purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 975,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg Wm Givens acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 141,388 shares of company stock valued at $129,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 59,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

