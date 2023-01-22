Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$80.73 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$58.75 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,898,643.68. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.04, for a total transaction of C$2,512,156.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,188,600 shares in the company, valued at C$96,320,934.78. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$2,898,643.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,980 shares of company stock valued at $22,356,180.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.