Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.16 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 49.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

