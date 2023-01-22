The Wendy’s Company Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.48 on Friday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.