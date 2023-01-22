HC Wainwright Weighs in on Centogene’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Centogene Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Centogene has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -1.08.

Institutional Trading of Centogene

About Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Featured Stories

