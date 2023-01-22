HC Wainwright Weighs in on Centogene’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.
Centogene Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Centogene has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -1.08.
Institutional Trading of Centogene
About Centogene
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centogene (CNTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.