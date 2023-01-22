Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equitable in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.