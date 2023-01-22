APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.77 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.09. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. APA has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of APA by 88.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of APA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

