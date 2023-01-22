Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corebridge Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $20.74 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

