Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $122.30 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

