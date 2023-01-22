FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

DANOY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

DANOY opened at $11.02 on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

