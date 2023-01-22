Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $19.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $19.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.30. Chevron has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

