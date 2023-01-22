FY2022 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

EQT stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. EQT has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

