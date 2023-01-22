FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issued By William Blair

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the company will earn $4.08 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Focus Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,112 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 872,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 468,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 382,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

