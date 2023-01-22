FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Decreased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.