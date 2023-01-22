Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

GOLD opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

