Intel Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intel in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Intel Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.