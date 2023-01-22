FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Increased by Analyst

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE KRP opened at $16.45 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,120.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth $8,526,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 413,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.