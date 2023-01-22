Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of KWR opened at $189.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.