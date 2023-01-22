FY2022 EPS Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of L’Oréal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for L’Oréal’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LRLCY. Citigroup raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($434.78) to €380.00 ($413.04) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($377.17) to €314.00 ($341.30) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($418.48) to €365.00 ($396.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

LRLCY stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

