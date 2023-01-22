FY2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $7.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of MUR opened at $42.12 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,520,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 309,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,893,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,893,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,495 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

