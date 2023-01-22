FY2022 EPS Estimates for MDxHealth SA Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MDxHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for MDxHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 million.

MDXH stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

