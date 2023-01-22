FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE NOG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,441 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,821,000 after buying an additional 151,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 241,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 477,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

