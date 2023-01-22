MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

MET opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

